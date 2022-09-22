Music Tectonics Chooses Start-Up Finalists

MUSIC TECTONICS' "SWIMMING WITH NARWHALS MUSIC TECH STARTUP COMPETITION SEMI-FINALS revealed four finalists ready to make pitches at the MUSIC TECHTONICS CONFERENCE in SANTA MONICA, OCTOBER 25th-27th.

Semi-final judges CAPACITANCE Managing Director FRED McINTYRE; EXPERT DOJO Head Of Investment ISABELLA PERSSON and WASSTERMAN MUSIC EVP/Head Of Business Development & A&R TOM WINDISH heard 10 fresh pitches from startups across the ecosystem.

Said MT Conference Director DMITRY VIETZE, “At the semi-final, we heard from booking platforms, stem separation and monetization platforms, artist investment, NFT marketplace convergence, haptics, music creation combined with NFTs, a unique instrument, synch workflow, and video platforms. It was a great snapshot of where music innovation is happening — which is everywhere.”

From among 10 diverse ideas, the judges selected the four finalists based on the originality of their ideas, product-market fit, and potential for success.

• AUDIO SHAKE (JESSICA POWELL) uses AI to open up songs to new monetization and creative possibilities by separating songs into their stems and instrumentals.

• OPNR (DRE WALLACE) is a cloud-based, double-sided marketplace platform that uses data to connect musicians with concert organizers, offering opener performance opportunities.

• TUNEY (ANTONY DEMEKHIN) is an adaptive music engine and creator tool, making it easy for creators to soundtrack their videos.

• VIKTRS (MARK BAMFORD) takes video content to the next level by capturing audience engagement within music videos.

The four finalists will go on to demo their products at a “Startup Carousel” and present final pitches in person at the conference. The final jury includes SONY INNOVATION FUND MD JOE TOU and EXPERT DOJO head BRIAN MAC MAHON. Winners selected by jury choice and audience choice will be announced on the last day of the conference.

