New Sponsorship

APPLE's streaming service, APPLE MUSIC, has been named the new sponsor of the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW. APPLE MUSIC’s sponsorship begins with SUPER BOWL LVII, SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2023 at STATE FARM STADIUM in GLENDALE, ARIZONA, home of the ARIZONA CARDINALS.

APPLE MUSIC takes over for PEPSI, who had bowed out in MAY after sponsoring the halftime show since 2012.

