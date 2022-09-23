Edenton in the 1960s (Photo: Courtesy of the Hubert Long Collection)

Guitarist RAY EDENTON, a former member of NASHVILLE's famed "A-Team" of studio musicians, died this week at the age of 95, according to numerous media reports citing his family as the source.

EDENTON is credited with playing on more than 10,000 recording sessions, including those for WEBB PIERCE ("There Stands The Glass), the EVERLY BROTHERS ("Wake Up Little Susie" and "Bye Bye Love"), ROGER MILLER ("King Of The Road"), MARTY ROBBINS ("Singing The Blues") and many more.

He was honored in 2007 as a "NASHVILLE Cat" by the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, a designation that celebrates musicians of great consequence. Watch an interview with him from that time here.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said in a statement, "NASHVILLE's musical legacy is elevated by RAY EDENTON's rock-solid, highly inventive rhythm guitar. He developed new guitar tunings to create sounds that had not been heard before, and he played guitar parts that enhanced famed recordings ... RAY is one of the many hidden heroes of MUSIC CITY, and the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM was always eager to shine a light on his virtuosity and ingenuity."

