NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "THE UNITED STATES OF ANXIETY" expands to a national show this SUNDAY (9/25) at 6p (ET) under the new name "NOTES FROM AMERICA WITH KAI WRIGHT."

“We think of NOTES FROM AMERICA as a SUNDAY evening dinner party, where you stumble into a conversation that sticks with you for the rest of the week,” said WRIGHT. “We’re inviting listeners to pull up a chair at our table, bring only their open ears and open hearts, and join us in an honest, intimate, and always good faith discussion about what kind of society we want to create together. I’m so excited to extend this invitation to listeners and communities around the country. We have so much to learn from each other about what it means to live in a multiracial democracy.”

“We launched KAI’s WNYC call-in show in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic and a reckoning with structural racism that radically changed our lives and livelihoods, our culture and discourse, and our sense of personal identity and understanding of shared history,” said WNYC STUDIIOS SVP KENYA YOUNG. “While the pandemic is diminishing, what hasn’t changed is a yearning in an often distressing news environment to go beyond the headlines and process the news together. NOTES FROM AMERICA brings the conversations you’re having -- at your dinner table, in your social circles, and possibly online in 280 characters -- to the airwaves, with deeper context and real-time human interaction. I can’t imagine a better time or more meaningful platform than public radio to bring KAI’s voice to a national audience.”

