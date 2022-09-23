Tino Cochino Radio

LEADING MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KNEX (HOT 106.1)/LAREDO brings on YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights beginning OCTOBER 3.

KNEX (HOT 106.1) PD CARLOS "C-LO" RODRIGUEZ JR. commented, "We’re excited to welcome YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO to our evenings on HOT 106.1. He continued saying, "You name it, they got it! TCR is engaging, they always have great content, plus unique on-air personalities that will connect with our listeners in the GATEWAY CITY! HOT 106.1 and TCR… LET’S GO!”

TINO COCHINO, a TEXAS native added, "I’ve been to LAREDO so many times and I’ve always thought, 'Man, we should be on HOT 106.1' and finally…boom! Here we are! Manifestation baby! The station is so well connected to the city and its heritage is something to be proud of."

