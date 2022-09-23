Underway In Sin City

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL got underway tonight at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA, sparking off two consecutive nights with an afternoon in between of music, hosted by RYAN SEACREST and livestraming on CWTV www.cwtv.com/. This is the 11th annual iteration of the event since its debut in 2011.

First act due up will be MR WORLDWIDE himself... PITTBULL

Other scheduled first-night performers include BLACK EYED PEAS, DIPLO, LIONEL RICHIE, MORGAN WALLEN, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, SAM SMITH and THE BLACK KEYS.

SATURDAY night's lineup boasts AVRIL LAVIGNE, HALSEY, LL COOL J f/DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MARCUS MUMFORD, DIDDY and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

DAYTIME STAGE performers at the outdoor AREA 15 include, aside from LAVIGNE, MAGGIE ROGERS, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLOE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE and LAUREN SPENCER SMITH and JAX among others.

Said iHEARTMEDIA President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES, who co-produced the event with TOM POLEMAN, “This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music. Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

« see more Net News