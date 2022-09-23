Underway In Sin City

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL got underway tonight at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA, sparking off two consecutive nights with an afternoon in between of music, hosted by RYAN SEACREST and livestraming on CWTV www.cwtv.com/. This is the 12th annual iteration of the event since its debut in 2011.

First up was MR WORLDWIDE himself... PITTBULL entered to the backdrop of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite," with "Don't Stop The Party" to get things rolling, then dug into "Feel This Moment," with CHRISTINA AGUILERA's image and vocals piped in. A spirited "Fireball" followed as PITBULL showed off some of his nifty dance moves. "IHEART, we on fire," he proclaimed, forming an impromptu conga line with his dancers. He then performed a rousing "Timber," featuring KESHA accompanying him on the screen, an inspirational "Can't Stop Us Now," his duet with ZAC BROWN, and "Time Of Our Lives," which featured NE-YO in its initial carnation. "Everybody going through something," he acknowledged, "But every day above ground is a great day." The crowd ate it up as he finished with his anthem, "Give Me Everyting (Tonight)."

A blonde and glittery SAM SMITH, with "they" pronoun as an introduction, offered a moving "Stay With Me," accompanied by a three-person gospel choir. He then leaned into a yearning "I'm Not The Only One," also from his 2014 debut, "In The Lonely Hour, " and followed it up with "How Do You Sleep?" winner of the iHEARTRADIO AWARD for Favorite Music Video Choreography. SMITH performed his new song, "Unholy" -- it just came out yesterday -- a rhythmically jagged, theatrical departure for the smooth crooner in which he was joined on-stage by KIM PETRAS, who accompanied him on the recorded version. He concluded with "Latch," his 2013 feature with DISCLOSURE that first brought him into the public eye, and "Dancing With A Stranger," his 2019 collaboration with NORMANI.

LIONEL RICHIE, about to be inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, came on next, opening with "Dancing On The Ceiling," interpolating both BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's "For What It's Worth" and VAN HALEN's "Jump" into it (!!). The crowd-pleasing set continued with the solo hit "You Are," and THE COMMODORES' funk classic, "Brick House.Fire" medley that showed RICHIE still had what it takes to galvanize a crowd. He then sat down at the piano for "Hello," as cell phones lit up the arena, into a singalong on "All Night Long."

Other scheduled first-night performers included BLACK EYED PEAS, DIPLO, MORGAN WALLEN, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO and THE BLACK KEYS.

SATURDAY night's lineup boasts AVRIL LAVIGNE, HALSEY, LL COOL J f/DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MARCUS MUMFORD, DIDDY and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

DAYTIME STAGE performers at the outdoor AREA 15 include, aside from LAVIGNE, MAGGIE ROGERS, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLOE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE and LAUREN SPENCER SMITH and JAX among others.

Said iHEARTMEDIA President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES, who co-produced the event with TOM POLEMAN, “This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music. Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

