Underway In Sin City

Upcoming ROCK AND ROLL HAL OF FAME inductees LIONEL RICHIE and PAT BENATAR stole the show at this year's 12th annual iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. The two-night fest got underway tonight at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA, hosted by RYAN SEACREST and livestraming on CWTV www.cwtv.com/, and will continue tomorrow afternoon and night. Keep checking the ALL ACCESS site for continuing coverage. THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction takes place in LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 5th at the MICROSOFT THEATER.

First up was MR WORLDWIDE himself... PITTBULL entered to the backdrop of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite," with "Don't Stop The Party" to get things rolling, then dug into "Feel This Moment," with CHRISTINA AGUILERA's image and vocals piped in. A spirited "Fireball" followed as PITBULL showed off some of his nifty dance moves. "IHEART, we on fire," he proclaimed, forming an impromptu conga line with his dancers. He then performed a rousing "Timber," featuring KESHA accompanying him on the screen, an inspirational "Can't Stop Us Now," his duet with ZAC BROWN, and "Time Of Our Lives," which featured NE-YO in its initial carnation. "Everybody going through something," he acknowledged, "But every day above ground is a great day." The crowd ate it up as he finished with his anthem, "Give Me Everyting (Tonight)."

A blonde and glittery SAM SMITH, with "they" pronoun as an introduction, offered a moving "Stay With Me," accompanied by a three-person gospel choir. He then leaned into a yearning "I'm Not The Only One," also from his 2014 debut, "In The Lonely Hour, " and followed it up with "How Do You Sleep?" winner of the iHEARTRADIO AWARD for Favorite Music Video Choreography. SMITH performed his new song, "Unholy" -- it just came out yesterday -- a rhythmically jagged, theatrical departure for the smooth crooner in which he was joined on-stage by KIM PETRAS, who accompanied him on the recorded version. He concluded with "Latch," his 2013 feature with DISCLOSURE that first brought him into the public eye, and "Dancing With A Stranger," his 2019 collaboration with NORMANI.

LIONEL RICHIE came on next, opening with "Dancing On The Ceiling," interpolating both BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's "For What It's Worth" and VAN HALEN's "Jump" into it (!!). The crowd-pleasing set continued with the solo hit "You Are," and THE COMMODORES' funk classic, "Brick House.Fire" medley that showed RICHIE still had what it takes to galvanize a crowd. He then sat down at the piano for "Hello," as cell phones lit up the arena, into a singalong on the climactic "All Night Long."

THE BLACK KEYS made their iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL debut with DAN AUERBACH, PATRICK CARNEY and their cohorts taking the stage for a twangy, bluesy "Howlin' For You," followed by "Lo/Hi," a previous winner for iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARD for Rock Song Of The Year. One of the evening's rocking-est sets proceeded with "Wild Child," a track from their latest album, "Dropout Boogie," released earlier this year. "Tighten Up" had a whistling intro, a great funk backbeat, a winding AUERBACH guitar solo and a soulful vocal plaint, which segued into the chug-a-lugging, wah-wah riffs of their fan fave "Gold On The Ceiling," the flamenco acoustic guitar-turned-psychedelia of the LED ZEPPISH "Little Black Submarines," and the irresistible, inevitable "Lonely Boy" finale. "I got a love that keeps me waitin'" indeed.

PAT BENATAR & husband of 40 years NEIL GIRALDO continued their victory tour with an impressively hard-edged performance that opened with the 1988 smash "All Fired Up," into "Promises In The Dark," which they introduced as the first song they ever wrote together, a piano ballad which quickly turns into a full-throttle rocker, GIRALDO positively shredding after he stands up to play guitar. An epic, War & Peace-like "Love Is A Battlefield" brings back what you so loved about the now unabashedly white-haired BENATAR in the first place, a pugnacious belter-outer of the first order punching out hook-filled choruses like a savvy bantamweight. .Then, "the song that started it all," the swaggering "Heartbreaker," a classic that only HEART itself can rival for distaff rock intensity, which suddenly turns into rousing "Ring Of Fire," followed by a GIRALDO guitar solo that turned into an IRISH jig. It was a set totally in the present, transcending any nostalgia.

WILL.I.AM and the BLACK EYED PEAS returned to the iHEART stage with -- what else? -- "Let's Get It Started," their 2004 dance classic, then jumped into the catchy "Boom Boom Pow." A smooth, LATIN-flavored "Ritmo," their collaboration with J. BALVIN and the tropical vibe of "Mamacita" were next, reminding us, no matter what you think of them, the PEAS -- and especially WILL.I.AM -- remain ahead of the curve. "Pump It" proved the BEPs can be as heavy and rock out harder than just about anybody out there, if that's whatcha want, adding a Middle Eastern-ish jam just because they could. They continued with a new song, "Don't You Worry," a collaboration with SHAKIRA and DAVID GUETTA, with WILL assuring us, "Everything's gonna be all right." "The Time (Dirty Bit)," their interpolated nod to the "Dirty Dancing" anthem, "(I've Had) The Time Of My LIfe," was next before the closing

Other scheduled first-night performers included controversial country star MORGAN WALLEN and DIPLO with a teased surprise guest..

SATURDAY night's lineup boasts AVRIL LAVIGNE, HALSEY, LL COOL J f/DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MARCUS MUMFORD, DIDDY and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

DAYTIME STAGE performers at the outdoor AREA 15 include, aside from LAVIGNE, MAGGIE ROGERS, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLOE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE and LAUREN SPENCER SMITH and JAX among others.

Said iHEARTMEDIA President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES, who co-produced the event with TOM POLEMAN, “This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music. Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

