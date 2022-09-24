Avril Lavigne: Day-Night Doubleheader (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

After FRIDAY night's spectacular opening night of the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA (NET NEWS 9/23), dominated by ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees LIONEL RICHIE and PAT BENATAR and topped by a live collaboration between MORGAN WALLEN and DIPLO, the action shifted outdoors to AREA15 for the DAYTIME STAGE portion of the show before SATURDAY night's (9/24) `conclusion.

#iHEARTDAYSTAGE performers at the outdoor AREA15 included tonight's MAIN STAGE headliner AVRIL LAVIGNE as well as 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, MAGGIE ROGERS, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLOE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE, LAUREN SPENCER SMITH, CHEAT CODES and JAX, among others.

LAVIGNE, recently honored with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME, interspersed hits like "Complicated," "Sk8ter Boi," "I'm With You" and "My Happy Ending" with songs from her recently released album, "Love Sux," including "Bite Me" and "Love It When You Hate Me."

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER were the other afternoon favorites, running through a selection of their power pop-punk set list after releasing their fifth album on FRIDAY, recorded at JOSHUA TREE, with crowd faves like "Easier," "She Looks So Perfect," a rockin' "Teeth" and a stirring "Youngblood" along with the brand-new, way-tuneful power pop of "Complete Mess." Critical darlings GIRL IN RED also scored with the audience, bringing serotonin to the gathering, singing the song of the same name. Fans went wild as the NORWEGIAN songstress MARIE ULVEN RINGHEIM leaned into "I'll Call You Mine," followed by the energetic, "bad idea," which saw her crowd-surf. GIRL IN RED was nominated for an MTV MUSIC AWARD in EUROPE.

Fans jumped and danced along to CHEAT CODES' "Lean On Me" and "Pretty Girl" as the beats dropped. The vibes were palpable when the trio took over the stage to perform their latest single, "I Remember." RYAN HEARD treated the audience to some of the best songs from his debut album, which included “Coast,” “Platonic,” “To A T,” “Pass It On,” and of course, his smash with his superstar wife MAREN MORRIS, “Chasing After You." HURD has written or co-written chart-toppers LUKE BRYAN's “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and “Waves,” BLAKE SHELTON’s “Lonely Tonight,” and LADY A’s “What If I Never Get Over You” and “You Look Good." Backstage, he credited MORRIS with helping to jumpstart the entire 15-track album via the power couple’s heartfelt duet: “It’s been amazing to see the ride this song has taken us on," he said. "It really set up this entire album … It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.”

Eighteen-year-old CANADIAN singer-songwriter LAUREN SPENCER SMITH ended her performance with “Fingers Crossed,” her latest single, which came out in JANUARY. The former AMERICAN IDOL contestant signed with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and SHAWN MENDES’ manager, ANDREW GERTLER's AG ARTISTS, in JUNE. She also recently made a deal with REPUBLIC and ISLAND RECORDS.

JAX didn't disappoint by closing her set with the viral hit, “Victoria’s Secret," which has already been used in over 114k videos since its release earlier this summer. Decked out in a bright red DICKIE'S jumpsuit, JAX kicked off the performance with her 2021 single “90s Kids.” She then dove into a rendition of WHEATUS’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” which she had previously covered. CARLY PEARCE didn't disappoint, either, with her own Country-flavored set, several from her third release, "29: Written In Stone," a break-up album, released last year.

Other highlights: a lissome MAGGIE ROGERS' rootsy and rousing pop-rock set featuring the apt "Be Cool," "Light On" and "That's Where I Am"; Country artist CHASE RICE's well-received performance, which included handing out cold beers to fans, CHLOE, resplendent in royal-blue, adding some sizzle to the overheated day with her dancers in tow; voluptuous COLUMBUS, OH, rapper LATTO (with her GUCCI MANE-collab hit, "Muwop") and a welcome return for one-time boy band TV stars BIG TIME RUSH, who brought their tightly choreographed routine to the stage successfully as the afternoon's closing act. There were also cool sets by WILL SMITH and JADA PINKETT's talented scion WILLOW's surprisingly punk-rock band, and platinum blonde EDM crooner LAUV.

The performances were livestreamed on iHEARTRADIO's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE sites.

