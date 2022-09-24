Halsey (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

After top-notch performances at last night's opener (NET NEWS 9/23) and then this afternoon's DAYTIME STAGE extravaganza (NET NEWS 9/24), the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL stormed into its final show SATURDAY night at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA.

AVRIL LAVIGNE, in a glittery black hoodie fresh from her afternoon performance, was first up, leaning into a spirited "Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending," "I'm Into You" and "Sk8ter Boi," that had the crowd reveling in early aughts nostalgia, sandwiching in the new "Bite Me."

MARCUS MUMFORD was next, performing intense, rough-hewn versions of "Prior Warning," "Dangerous Game," "Better Off High," "Grace" and "Better Angels," all songs from his debut solo album, "Self-Titled," whose soulful quality is reminiscent of THE BAND. "Is this where we begin again?" he asks, starting all over as a solo artist.

LUKE COMBS followed, with the burly country star weighing in on a soulful set that started with the hyper-romantic "The Kind Of Love We Make," then testified "When It Rains, It Pours," before picking up a red solo cup for a growling "Lovin' On You." He finished with a poignant "Forever After All" ("You only get so much until it's gone") followed by the tribal drums and electric lightning guitars of "Hurricane." The finale was his rowdy, wah-wah signature love song to a longneck ice-cold "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

DIDDY entered to the tune of BILL CONTI's "Going The Distance." launching into "Victory," his 1997 collaboration with NOTORIOUS B.I.G., coaxing the crowd out of their seats and into "making some noise" for the classic "It's All About The Benjamins," the boastful "Bad Boy For Life," the PUFFY COMBS joints "Been Around The World" and "I Need A Girl (Pt.2)." followed by "Last Night," his duet with KEYSHIA COLE. DIDDY then hypes his new single, "Gotta Move On," which he recorded with BRYSON TILLER, who joins him on-stage to perform it. He then brought on his son for a duet before a snippet of "Mo Money Mo Problems" led into his POLICE-interpolated tribute to BIGGY, "I'll Be Missing You," which he also dedicated to KIM PORTER, his late longtime partner who passed from pneumonia in 2018. "Love can change the world," he told the cheering throng, basking in the adulation on his return to the stage.

Other performers scheduled for the night included MAREN MORRIS, HALSEY, LL COOL J f/DJ Z-TRIP and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

This was the 12th annual iteration of the event, which first launched in 2011.

Said iHEARTMEDIA's Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN, who co-produced the FESTIVAL with President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES, “We’re thrilled to once again return to LAS VEGAS for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s FESTIVAL. What makes this FESTIVAL one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHEART stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

THE CW will rebroadcast the shows over two nights in prime time in OCTOBER.

