TROPICAL STORM HURRICANE IAN is expected to become HURRICANE IAN before it makes landfall on WESTERN CUBA later TODAY (9/26) with dangerous storm surges of nine to 14 feet, according to CNN, before it strengthens to a Category 3 storm, meaning a major hurricane on TUESDAY.

FLORIDA Gov. RON DESANTIS has declared an emergency as experts predict that IAN will peak at Category 4 strength over the eastern GULF OF MEXICO in three days. But IAN is then expected to weaken before reaching FLORIDA with “risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and the FLORIDA PANHANDLE” by the middle of the week, regardless of the storm’s exact track and strength.

Beasley Is Ready To Pass Along Life Saving Information

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL shared with ALL ACCESS the company’s extensive Hurricane Readiness Plan for FLORIDA to cover this dangerous storm.





FT. MYERS :

Schedule for Updates / Wall To wall Coverage:

SUNDAY: Starting Sunday 8a stations began airing NBC-2 updates once an hour on

MONDAY: Airing updates once an hour

TUESDAY (12a - 6pm): Airing prerecord updates twice an hour first in stop set.

TUESDAY night starting at 6p (if CAT 2 storm): Airing updates every 15 minutes.

TUESDAY 6p (If CAT 3+) through storm: going wall to wall coverage from NBC-2.

Talent located at the FT. MYERS stations covering all updates and serving the community with information include:

TOM CALACOCCI

GINA BURCH

MARIJA

BEASLEY engineers will be on standby ready to keep us on the air. Our generators are in working condition - full of diesel and battery backups fully functional.

We have our traffic department ready to manage catastrophe orders.

We will have our DJs back in studio one hour after the storm passes (if they can safely make it in) ready to inform the community of any issues, dangers, supplies, and pertinent information.

TAMPA :

This past weekend it’s all about education and preparedness, including promoting our hurricane supply checklist online as well as the latest from the national weather center and our storm center tracker all of which are already live on all of our websites.

On MONDAY, we have arranged for the stations’ news partner, WFTS ABC Action News, to have their weatherman available to the stations’ morning shows and then, depending on current storm path and timing, the stations would use the ABC weatherman as appropriate with the other talent after morning drive.

If after morning drive on MONDAY, we are not under a hurricane watch yet, talent will handle most of the content and they will do recorded updates from ABC Action News as needed.

Depending on path and timing on MONDAY, they will have a formal recorded update from their ABC partner as well as preparedness content from jocks until it becomes a “hurricane watch” for TAMPA BAY.

Once TAMPA is under a hurricane watch, the stations will move to two more formal updates an hour.

If it becomes a hurricane warning for TAMPA BAY, we will do the two formal updates an hour plus another piece of jock content for a third update each hour.

In the event the storm poses an immediate threat to our staff, the stations will go to wall-to-wall coverage using ABC action news for content.

Engineering will also make sure that we can simulcast all of our stations together if necessary to provide local coverage or wall-to-wall with ABC. In addition, if TAMPA BAY does indeed go into a “hurricane warning”, the teams will also produce the necessary legal ID and have it on standby if we were to have to go to any sort of simulcast pooling our talent to cover the storm or ABC wall to wall coverage depending on situation.

The engineering team is busy making sure we have fuel for the generators and a way to refuel if it becomes necessary.

If we are in a hurricane warning situation, program directors and traffic directors will work ahead on three days of logs - knowing we will most likely be breaking format and altering them as we go. We want to at least have them in our system in case our network goes down for any period of time.

Traffic directors are already working from home and our IT Dept. will make sure they can alter logs as necessary including if we reach a catastrophic situation.

STEVE TRIPLETT and TRAVIS DAILY are establishing a voicemail the entire staff can call for updates should we reach a catastrophic situation and there’s no other way to get information out to our team.

If TAMPA BAY is indeed in the path of the storm and if we were to get hit by the storm, we will allow our staff to return when it’s safe. While we do want our team back as fast as possible, safety remains our number one priority for our employees.

We are very fortunate that on each of our stations we have a several veteran on-air talents that have covered many tropical storms, including MJ, NIO FERNANDEZ, TRAVIS DAILY and LAUNA PHILLIPS - all of who have covered storms while other radio stations were already in wall-to-wall coverage using only the tv stations in past years.

BMG Digital Content Team/QUU Dashboard Messaging :

BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE and his team are working closely with Steve Newberry and the entire Quu team to make sure important safety and preparedness messaging is up and running via the stations on the dashboard for drivers. This has been implemented as of SATURDAY (9/24) morning across the BMG stations in TAMPA and Ft. Myers. In addition, our corporate digital content team is busy working around the clock with our Digital Program Directors in the markets to develop custom content for the individual markets as well as have links featuring important information available for listeners to be able to access.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Corporate Office/NAPLES:

We will continue to monitor the storm developments to ensure everyone is safe- both in our markets and at the company’s corporate office in Naples. Back-up generators are all set and ready to go at the company’s headquarters.

Our corporate IT team is working closely with our markets and corporate office to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly and are prepared for anything could happen as a result of the hurricane.

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA:

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK and his team have been through a lot of serious storms and are not taking HURRICANE IAN lightly.

CHUCK told ALL ACCESS, “It’s still early but we are prepared. Currently reminding listeners to get their Hurricane Kits together and prep in case the current path continues and this way and hits TAMPA BAY.

“On air we have increased the number of weather reports via our team of experts at NEWS RADIO WFLA and TV partner WFLA-TV. Let’s just hope this is just another scrimmage!”

