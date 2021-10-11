Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Post/Doja New #1; Doja 'Vegas' Top 5; Joji, Marshmello x Khalid Top 10; Harry 'Sushi' Top 15

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT take the top spot with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," up 2*-1* and +586 spins

* DOJA CAT also goes top 5 with her solo effort "Vegas," up 6*-5* and up 987 spins

* JOJI enters the top 10 with "Glimpse," rising 11*-9*

* MARSHMELLO & KHALID also go top 10 with "Numb," moving up to #10

* HARRY STYLES is top 15, jumping 16*-14* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 921 spins

* JAX enters the top 20, rising 21*-20* with "Victoria's Secret," up 418 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA leap 32*-26* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1563 spins

* LIL NAS X is back and has the top debut at 30* with "Star Walkin (League Of Legends) with 1838 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI debuts at 33* with "Forget Me," up 763 spins

Rhythmic: Nicki Takes Over Top Spot; Drake Runner Up; Khaled Top 5; Steve Lacy Top 10

* NICKI MINAJ takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 705 spins

* REPUBLIC has the top two and three of the top 4, as DRAKE moves 4*-2* with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE at +749 spins

* DJ KHALED enters the top 5, up 8*-5* with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY, up 345 spins

* STEVE LACY goes top 10, up 12*-8* with "Bad Habit," up 587 spins

* DOJA CAT surges 16*-11* with "Vegas" at +542 spins

* TEMS enters the top 15, up 17*-14* with "Free Mind," up 342 spins

* YG goes top 15 with "Toxic," up 20*-15* and is +489 spins

* ARMANI WHITE is top 20, moving 21*-16* with "Billie Eilish," at +586 spins

* CENTRAL CEE debuts at 33* with "Doja," up 371 spins

* CHRIS BROWN enters at 36* with "Under The Influence," up 616 spins

* NAV comes on at 38* with "One Time," featuring FUTURE and DON TOLIVER, up 374 spins

Urban: Sleazyworld Go New #1; Burna Boy Rising; Pharrell/21 Savage Top 10; DVSN, Drake/21 Savage Top 15

* SLEAZYWORLD GO takes the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Sleazy Flow," up 324 spins

* BURNA BOY is moving toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Last Last" at +383 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ leaps 10*-8* with "All Mine," up 362 spins

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS hits the top 10 with "Cash In Cash Out," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 11*-10* and +337 spins

* DVSN is top 15, up 16*-14* with "If I Get Caught," at +333 spins

* DRAKE goes top 15, up 18*-15* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 443 spins

* FUTURE leaps 20*-16* with "Love You Better" at +539 spins

* PGF NUK enters the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Waddup," featuring POLO G, at +331 spins

* YG leaps 29*-24* with "Toxic," up 301 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 29* with "Her" at +530 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH enters at 34* with "Hall Of Fame"

* GLORILLA debuts at 39* with "Tomorrow," featuring CARDI B, up 539 spins

Hot AC: Harry Styles 'Talking' New #1; Onerepublic Top 5; Elton/Britney Nearing Top 10; Jax Rises

* HARRY STYLES takes over the top spot at Hot AC with "Late Night Talking," up 2*-1* and is +258 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC goes top 5, up 7*-5* with "I Ain't Worried"

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS are nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* with "Hold Me Closer," up 338 spins

* JAX goes 19*-16* with "Victora's Secret," nearing the top 15 at +392 spins

* STEVE LACY leaps 24*-21* with "Bad Habit," up 382 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI leaps 30*-24* with "Forget Me," up 688 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA debut at 37* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 193 spins

* THE KILLERS debut at 40* with "Boy," up 151 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger New #1; Motionless Top 3; I Prevail Top 5; Falling In Reverse Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Times Like These," up 244 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Masterpiece," up 97 spins

* I PREVAIL go top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Bad Things," up 66 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE enter the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Voices In My Head"

* GHOST go top 15 with "Spillways," leaping 17*-14* and +116 spins

* STARSET/BREAKING BENJAMIN are top 15 with "Waiting On The Sky To Change," up 19*-15* and +151 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE soars 27*-16* with "One Of Those Days," up 391 spins

* BEARTOOTH go top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Riptide," and +87 spins

* NICKELBACK also enter the top 20, climbing 25*-20* with "San Quentin," up 243 spins

* VOLBEAT surge 39*-29* with "Becoming," up 81 spins

* DOROTHY debut at 38* with "Black Sheep"

Alternative: The Killers Hold Top Spot; Death Cab Top 3; Red Hot Top 5; Gorillaz Top 10; Tame Impala Top 15

* THE KILLERS hold the top spot with "Boy," for a 4th week

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Here To Forever," up 101 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are top 5 with "Tippa My Tongue," rising 6*-4* and are +130 spins

* GORILLAZ go top 10, up 12*-9* with "Cracker Island," featuring THUNDERCAT, and up 318 spins

* TAME IMPALA go top 15, up 16*-15* with "The Less I Know The Better"

* WEEZER surge into the top 20, up 27*-17* with "Records," at +244 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS also go top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Scared Together," up 66 spins

* ALMOST MONDAY also enter the top 20, moving 22*-20* with "sun keeps on shining," up 109 spins

* TALK debut at 30* with "Run Away To Mars," up 118 spins

* THE 1975 enter at 34* with "I'm In Love With You," up 203 spins

* NIRVANA debut at 35* with "Something In The Way," up 61 spins

* TURNSTILE debut at 40* with "Holiday"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; The Killers Runner Up; Maggie Rogers Top 3

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 7th week with "Here To Forever"

* THE KILLERS are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Boy"

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes 4*-3* with "Want Want"

* NOAH KAHAN enters the top 10, up 14*-10* with "Stick Season," up 49 spins

* NIKKI LANE goes top 15, rising 17*-14* with "First High," up 31 spins

* THE NATIONAL go top 20, up 22*-17* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS also enter the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Burning"

* MADISON CUNNINGHAM debuts at 26* with "Hospital"

* SAM FENDER enter at 28* with "Spit Of You"

* PHOENIX debut at 29* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

