NPR SVP/News and Editorial Dir. NANCY BARNES is exiting the network, according to a report at the NPR website by DAVID FOLKENFLIK.

The report indicates that BARNES announced her decision in a memo to staff on FRIDAY, citing CEO JOHN LANSING's creation of a new Chief Content Officer position above her and noting that "there is increasingly overlap between the News and Programming divisions," possibly a reference to the increasing importance of podcasts under SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN.

BARNES will stay on board through at least NOVEMBER. She joined NPR in 2018 after stints as Exec. Editor of the HOUSTON CHRONICLE and MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE.

