ROBINSON PUBLIC AFFAIRS, LLC founder TONY ROBINSON has joined URBAN ONE as VP/Corporate Communications. ROBINSON, a former official in the government of WASHINGTON, DC and media relations official at JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY and AMERICAN UNIVERSITY, will report to Chief Administration Officer KAREN WISHART.

WISHART said, "TONY's long history of working with executive leadership to provide strategic messaging and comprehensive communications strategy for corporate clients and public officials will help us better tell our story to a wider variety of audiences."

