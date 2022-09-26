BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE raised $332,648 over two days to benefit the 12th Annual NEMOURS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL Help Our Kids Radiothon for the hospital’s Child Life Programs.

WJBR PD/PM DRIVE host ERIC JOHNSON said, “We could not be prouder of our entire WJBR team for their passionate commitment and dedication to this incredible cause. This is what community is all about! Many thanks to our incredible listeners as well as NEMOURS’ amazing patients, family and staff for their outstanding support.”

