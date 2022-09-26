New Anchor

"ABC NEWS LIVE PRIME" and "WORLD NEWS TONIGHT -- SUNDAY" anchor LINSEY DAVIS is adding duties as anchor of ABC NEWS RADIO's 5p (ET) newscast MONDAYS through THURSDAYS.

"LINSEY is the triple threat of ABC NEWS. She anchors the evening news on broadcast TV, ABC's live streaming channel and now on radio," said ABC AUDIO VP LIZ ALESSE. "It's a testament to her dedication to reaching audiences across the country on all platforms."

The 5p (RT) radio newscast has been anchored in the past by the late PETER JENNINGS and former "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" co-host CHARLIE GIBSON.

« see more Net News