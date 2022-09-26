Plante & LOCASH

iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER's midday personality, DENISE PLANTE, joined forces with THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY (ACS) and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS duo LOCASH to help raise more than $1.26 million at the 30th annual CATTLE BARON'S BALL in WINDSOR, CO on SEPTEMBER 17th. PLANTE became an emcee of the event and celebrity ambassador after the suffering and passing of her father, FRANK NELSON, from bladder cancer, which spread to his liver and lungs (NET NEWS 2/22).

PLANTE's participation gives her the chance to make a difference and honor those touched by cancer by raising funds for groundbreaking research and services for people dealing with cancer, and all the money raised stays in the state of COLORADO.

PLANTE said, "My dad was my true north. It was the most difficult time in my life. When he passed, he weighed 94lbs. I never want another person to go through what my dad did or a family member to watch their loved ones fight this horrible disease. I will continue to help support research until a cure is found."

ACS Associate Dir./Development RACHEL BEFORT, added, "DENISE has become a staple in our event’s success, serving as the emcee since 2020. Her outgoing personality, personal connection to cancer and sincerity resonate with our attendees and donors. We’re grateful to have her support and passion for the mission work of the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY."

« see more Net News