AUDACY R&B WAMO-A-W297BU/PITTSBURGH has upped afternoon host KIKI BROWN to Assistant Brand Manager and MD.

BROWN also hosts the weekly public affairs show "WHAT'S GOOD IN YOUR HOOD," airing on the stations in the AUDACY PITTSBURGH cluster; she joined WAMO in 2016 after stints at the original WAMO (where her father worked as "SLY JOCK" in the '80s), WERQ (92Q JAMS)/BALTIMORE, WNBM (RADIO 103.9)/NEW YORK, and WKYS/WASHINGTON.

