Turko

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP., operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, has promoted VP/Human Resources and Organizational Development COURTNAE TURKO to SVP, effective OCTOBER 1st.

“COURTNAE has proven not just to be exceptionally good at her own work, but at being a trusted partner to everyone in the organization,” said Pres./CEO TERRY O'REILLY. “Her dedication to our work and to the people who do it has been critical to our progress over the past few years.”

TURKO said, “It’s an honor to work with such talented individuals throughout the organization and I’m excited to support the team as we work to serve our communities.”

« see more Net News