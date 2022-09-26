A Dire Forecast Ahead As Ian Approaches (photo: NOAA)

Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall, predicted to be around TAMPA, FL, with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY.

FLORIDA Gov. RON DESANTIS has suspended tolls around the TAMPA BAY area and mobilized 5,000 NATIONAL GUARD troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states. Schools in surrounding counties are set to close as early as TODAY and through WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY so far.

Lots of fresh information from CNN and CBS among other sources about the dire and dangerous forecast ahead for FLORIDA's WEST COAST generated by fast-growing HURRICANE IAN which could cause the evacuation of as many as 300,000 people in low-lying areas of HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY.

According to CBS: "HURRICANE IAN was expected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane and pass over the WESTERN tip of CUBA on a track for the GULF OF MEXICO, with FLORIDA in its path. Mandatory evacuations were ordered MONDAY in low-lying areas surrounding TAMPA BAY, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of IAN's path."

CNN reports: "FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT has activated its emergency response plan mobilizing 13,000 personnel in preparation for HURRICANE IAN. The CITY OF SANIBEL, FL, declared a state of emergency during a special City Council meeting MONDAY (9/26) evening as HURRICANE IAN churns toward the WEST COAST of FLORIDA."

And there is more bad news for those in the TAMPA area, as CNN says: "The path for the increasingly dangerous HURRICANE IAN has moved a little more to the EAST as the storm is forecast to move very slowly past TAMPA and ST. PETERSBURG, FL. It looks like eye of IAN will get within 10 miles of the ST. PETERSBURG coastline, near CLEARWATER. Forecasters say it will slow down to a "walking pace between three and four mph on THURSDAY as it makes its closest pass."

Continuing, CNN noted, "The slow moving storm could generate a 'storm surge could raise water levels by as much as nine to 14 feet above normal tide levels' along the coast of WESTERN CUBA. Predictions are for the storm surge to be between five and 10 feet in the TAMPA BAY area.

ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station’s coverage plans so report your information, right here.

COX MEDIA GROUP Is Prepared For All Eventualities

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN told ALL ACCESS, “We’re monitoring IAN closely and prepared to cover the storm at our radio stations in TAMPA, ORLANDO, and JACKSONVILLE. CMG/TAMPA seems to be in an almost direct path of IAN right now and our content and engineering teams are already doing great work to make sure we are informing our listeners multiple times per hour of evacuations and hurricane warnings that have been issued. Ensuring that critical public safety information is delivered to our audiences in the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. It’s why we do what we do.

“After IAN hits TAMPA, the current path puts a lot of rain and possible tornado warnings into ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE. Our content and engineering teams in those markets are also working around the clock to ensure that our audiences have the critical information that they need. We also have great CMG TV partners to work with in ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE for even more information as it’s needed.”

EAGAN added, “Above all, we always want to ensure our employees and their families are safe this week. We’re monitoring IAN 24/7 to ensure our teams have the most updated information so they can safely do what they do best.”

BEASLEY Is Ready To Pass Along Life Saving Information

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL shared with ALL ACCESS the company’s extensive Hurricane Readiness Plan for FLORIDA to cover this dangerous storm, HURRICANE IAN.

FT. MYERS :

Schedule for Updates / Wall to wall Coverage:

SUNDAY: Starting Sunday 8Aa stations began airing NBC-2 updates once an hour on

MONDAY: Airing updates once an hour

TUESDAY ( 12a - 6pm): Airing prerecord updates twice an hour first in stop set.

TUESDAY night starting at 6p (if CAT 2) - Storm: Airing updates every 15 minutes.

TUESDAY 6p (If CAT 3+) through Storm: going wall to wall coverage from NBC-2.

Talent located at the FT. MYERS stations covering all updates and serving the community with information include: TOM CALACOCCI, GINA BURCH, and MARIJA.

BEASLEY engineers will be on standby ready to keep us on the air. Our generators are in working condition - full of diesel and battery backups are fully functional.

We have our traffic department ready to manage catastrophe orders.

We will have our DJs back in the studio one hour after the storm passes (if they can safely make it in) ready to inform the community of any issues, dangers, supplies, and pertinent information.

TAMPA :

This past weekend it was all about education and preparedness, including promoting our hurricane supply checklist online as well as the latest from the national weather center and our storm center tracker, all of which are already live on all of our websites.

On MONDAY, we arranged for the stations’ news partner, WFTS ABC Action News, to have their weatherman available to the stations’ morning shows and then, depending on current storm path and timing, the stations would use the ABC weatherman as appropriate with the other talent after morning drive.

If after morning drive on MONDAY, we were not under a hurricane watch yet, talent handled most of the content and they will do recorded updates from ABC Action News as needed.

Depending on path and timing on MONDAY, they will have a formal recorded update from our ABC partner as well as preparedness content from jocks until it becomes a “hurricane watch” for TAMPA BAY.

Once TAMPA is under a hurricane watch, the stations will move to two more formal sounding updates an hour.

If it becomes a hurricane warning for TAMPA BAY, we will do the two formal updates an hour plus another piece of jock content for a third update each hour.

In the event the storm poses an immediate threat to our staff, the stations will go to wall-to-wall coverage using ABC action news for content.

Engineering will also make sure that we can simulcast all of our stations together if necessary to provide local coverage or wall-to-wall with ABC. In addition, if TAMPA BAY does indeed go into a “hurricane warning”, the teams will also produce the necessary legal ID and have it on standby if we were to have to go to any sort of simulcast pooling our talent to cover the storm or ABC wall to wall coverage depending on situation.

The engineering team is busy making sure we have fuel for the generators and a way to refuel if it becomes necessary.

If we are in a hurricane warning situation, program directors and traffic directors will work ahead on three days of logs - knowing we will most likely be breaking format and altering them as we go. We want to at least have them in our system in case our network goes down for any period of time.

Traffic directors are already working from home and our IT Dept. will make sure they can alter logs as necessary, including if we reach a catastrophic situation.

STEVE TRIPLETT and TRAVIS DAILY are establishing a voicemail the entire staff can call for updates should we achieve a catastrophic situation and there’s no other way to get information out to our team.

If TAMPA BAY is indeed in the path of the storm and if we were to get hit by the storm, we would allow our staff to return when it’s safe. While we do want our team back as fast as possible, safety remains our number one priority for our employees.

We are very fortunate that on each of our stations we have a several veteran on-air talents that have covered many tropical storms, including MJ, NIO FERNANDEZ, TRAVIS DAILY and LAUNA PHILLIPS - all of who have covered storms while other radio stations were already in wall-to-wall coverage using only the tv stations in past years.

BMG Digital Content Team/QUU Dashboard Messaging :

BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE and his team are working closely with Steve Newberry and the entire Quu team to make sure important safety and preparedness messaging is up and running via the stations on the dashboard for drivers. This has been implemented as of SATURDAY (9/24) morning across the BMG stations in TAMPA and Ft. Myers. In addition, our corporate digital content team is busy working around the clock with our Digital Program Directors in the markets to develop custom content for the individual markets as well as have links featuring important information available for listeners to be able to access.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Corporate Office/NAPLES:

We will continue to monitor the storm developments to ensure everyone is safe- both in our markets and at the company’s corporate office in Naples. Back-up generators are all set and ready to go at the company’s headquarters.

Our corporate IT team is working closely with our markets and corporate office to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly and are prepared for anything could happen as a result of the hurricane.

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA:

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK and his team have been through a lot of serious storms and are not taking HURRICANE IAN lightly.

CHUCK told ALL ACCESS, “We are prepared. Currently reminding listeners to get their Hurricane Kits together and prep in case the current path continues and this way and hits TAMPA BAY.

“On air, we have increased the number of weather reports via our team of experts at NEWS RADIO WFLA and TV partner WFLA-TV.”

CHUCK added, “Starting TODAY (9/27) we are live and local on WFLA and that coverage will be rolled out to all of our sister stations in TAMPA and nearby SARASOTA. Each update seems to be getting worse and this will be a dangerous and historic storm.

“Most of our talent have the ability to work remotely from home, thanks to COVID, so all of our morning shows will be in and all others will be shifted to safe places for the duration of the storm. We have two hurricane bunkers, and they are both stocked with fresh provisions for as many of our staff as needs be.”

SUN BROADCASTING Is Readying For IAN :

Over at SUN BROADCASTING Country WHEL (HELL YEAH! 93.7) and T40/Rhythmic WFFY-FM (FLY 98-5)/FT. MYERS, consultant ROB MORRIS tells ALL ACCESS, “We are providing hourly updates from our TV sister station WINK News. Plus, our air talent are advising listeners to get their prep done.

“Reminding listeners ‘don't forget your batteries’ for that little thing in your house called a radio. If we lose power, we will still be on, providing wall to wall coverage.”

“Our issue with this thing is how far out off the coast does it get to us. Right now, the track has it off the coast and most of FORT MYERS/NAPLES is ‘out of the cone,’ but this thing could turn right and come into us. The other issue is we all are on the EAST side of the storm, which is the ‘dirty side.’, where you get storm surge, tornadoes/lightning, higher winds, etc.

“Surprisingly, we have a LUKE BRYAN concert on THURSDAY at the HERTZ ARENA ... so far, it has not been cancelled. This thing will probably be off our coast directly on WEDNESDAY.”

We are hopeful that our ALL ACCESS readers in the path of IAN will be safe during this potentially historic and highly dangerous storm.

If you have HURRICANE IAN coverage plans to share about how you are covering this or how the storm is affecting you and your communities, ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station's information.

