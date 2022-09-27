Paul

ISLAND RECORDS has promoted VP/Head of Digital ERICA M. PAUL to SVP/Head of Digital Marketing. PAUL, who joined parent UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP in 2015 at REPUBLIC RECORDS and worked in the International Department at ISLAND-DEF JAM-REPUBLIC before becoming VP/Head of Digital at ISLAND, will continue to be based in NEW YORK.

“ERICA is a seasoned industry veteran who has blazed a path across the evolving world of digital marketing,” said GM MIKE ALEXANDER. “Her knowledge of the global landscape brings a unique strategy to every artist campaign.”

“It is an honor to work at this iconic label with visionary leaders like (Co-CEO) IMRAN (MAJID), (Co-CEO) JUSTIN (ESHAK) and MIKE whom are forward thinking and embrace the ever-changing role of content and digital in the music business,” said PAUL. “Excited to lead this team into the future and to continue to be nimble as we create, innovate and partner with our incredible roster of artists and managers.”

