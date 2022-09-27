Shakira (Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST reports that SHAKIRA is facing six counts of tax fraud in SPAIN and has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly failing to pay nearly $14 million in taxes on income earned from 2012-14.

Prosecutors in BARCELONA claim that SHAKIRA lived in the country during more than half that time period and therefore owes the country taxes, even though the singer claims her official residence was in THE BAHAMAS.

SHAKIRA denies any wrongdoing; her PR firm states she's already paid everything she owes in taxes, plus interest.

