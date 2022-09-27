MrBallen

JOHN "MRBALLEN" ALLEN's BALLEN STUDIOS has signed an exclusive distribution and first-look deal with AMAZON MUSIC that will bring new and previous episodes of his true crime "MRBALLEN PODCAST: STRANGE, DARK AND MYSTERIOUS STORIES" to AMAZON MUSIC on an exclusive basis starting in NOVEMBER, along with additional podcasts and first-look rights to new content.

“The STRANGE, DARK AND MYSTERIOUS community is the only reason I have the platform that I do today,” said ALLEN. “I will always be dedicated to bringing them the best, and continually raising the bar with the art of storytelling. Working with AMAZON MUSIC allows us to do just that -- the team at BALLEN STUDIOS and I are ready to expand our world of storytelling into television, film, books, games and more to keep serving the MRBALLEN community in ways we never could have imagined before. We’re just getting started.”

“JOHN ALLEN has built an authentic and compelling story-telling brand that clearly resonates with MRBALLEN’s millions of passionate fans,” said WONDERY CEO JEN SARGENT. “We’re thrilled to be working with JOHN, NICK WITTERS, CEO of BALLEN STUDIOS, and their team in continuing to expand the reach of their existing show and are looking forward to working with them to develop new formats, content and stories for AMAZON MUSIC’s global audiences around the world.”

