Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

MEGAN THE STALLION has created a website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” a Mental Health Resources site which offers fans a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help, among other resources. The site’s name comes from a verse in her single “Anxiety.”

According to CNN, special attention is also paid to providing resources for members of traditionally marginalized communities. For example, there is a link to a directory that helps members of the LGBTQ community find psychotherapists of color and a section that spotlights organizations like the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and Melanin and Mental Health, which aim to reach members of the Black and Latinx communities.

Last year, MEGAN THEE STALLION publicly talked about going to therapy after her mom, HOLLY THOMAS, died of brain cancer in 2019. She appeared on TARAJI P. HENSON’s “Peace of Mind with TARAJI” FACEBOOK watch series, where she opened up about needing help.

