ALL ACCESS has learned that GRIFFIN MEDIA/TULSA Dir./Operations and Programming STEVE HUNTER will be leaving the company on FRIDAY (9/30). The cluster includes Top 40 KHTT (106.9 K-HITS), Country KVOO (98.5 THE BULL), Classic Hits KBEZ (92.9 THE DRIVE), KXBL (BIG COUNTRY 99.5) and Sports KTSB-A (THE BLITZ 1170).

In an email to the company from VP/Content, TODD SPESSARD said, "Until a replacement is named, the radio PDs will handle all decisions regarding their respective stations and report directly to him."

He added, "I want to sincerely thank STEVE for everything he has done for the radio group and our company, and for the professionalism he has displayed through a tough process. STEVE is a wonderful person and I’m fortunate to call him a friend."

HUNTER added, "I have really enjoyed my time at GRIFFIN and can’t say enough good things about the company or the people. Honored to be part of such a wonderful team and five great radio brands. We assembled a great team that will continue to do great things. Just honored to be on the team and proud of our accomplishments. Going to take some time to see what is next."

HUNTER can be reached at: Steve.Hunter965@gmail.com.

