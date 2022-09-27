Goldstein

HUBBARD RADIO's 2060 DIGITAL has promoted SVP/Sales Strategy/GM STEVE GOLDSTEIN to President. GOLDSTEIN is taking the position formerly held by JIM BRYANT, who stepped down in 2020, with GOLDSTEIN taking over many of his duties at the time.

“I am thrilled to focus my full attention on our already thriving 2060 DIGITAL business,” said GOLDSTEIN. “Our talented ops team lead by VP/Ops ANDY SHEPHERD, as well as our sellers and HUBBARD RADIO’s market leaders are making a meaningful difference for our clients. I couldn’t do this without the continued support of (CEO) GINNY MORRIS and DAVE BESTLER, both of whom are committed to innovating and growing 2060 DIGITAL. As we lean into new innovations, I am excited about the increased value 2060 DIGITAL will provide to brands and the overall company.”

EVP/CFO DAVE BESTLER said, “Since 2019, STEVE has done a great job leading our growing business at 2060 DIGITAL as well as leading our overall sales strategy at HUBBARD RADIO. Given the explosive growth of our 2060 DIGITAL business, promoting STEVE to President of 2060 DIGITAL and focusing his amazing talents exclusively here is both needed and exciting.”

