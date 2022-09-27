Arts (Photo: Rachael Deeb)

TENILLE ARTS is the first artist signed to the newly-formed, NASHVILLE-based DREAMCATCHER ARTISTS. The label is part of DREAMCATCHER ENTERTAINMENT, which includes a management division which already has a management relationship with ARTS, who previously was signed to REVIVER RECORDS and then 19th & GRAND RECORDS.

The company also adds JIM DANDY as VP/Promotion, KELLIE LONGWORTH as National Dir./Promotion, CHARLIE DEAN as Promotion Mgr. and RICK YOUNG as Promotion Mgr., all previously with 19th & GRAND.

DREAMCATCHER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CEO POWELL HEDLEY adds those duties for the record company. DEBBYE SCROGGINS has been upped to Dir./Operations for the ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. CAROLE ANN MOBLEY will continue in an A&R capacity.

In addition to acquiring her entire catalog, DREAMCATCHER will release ARTS' next single, "Jealous Of Myself," soon, distributed through STEM.

“I am honored to be the first artist to sign with DREAMCATCHER ARTISTS, and to have the opportunity, for the first time, to participate in the ownership of my music," said ARTS. "I have been able to have a hand in helping build this incredible team of hard-working people who never stop believing in me. I want to thank each and every one of you, you know who you are, for empowering me to continue to chase my wildest dreams. We have already been able to achieve so much together, and I cannot wait to share my new music with the world.”

Said HEDLEY, “The opportunity to work with TENILLE ARTS has been the blessing of a lifetime. The amount of mutual trust we have established over the past seven years is special. We are so fortunate to be able to have TENILLE as the first artist on our label. JIM MAZZA founded this company with KENNY ROGERS, inspired by the same spirit of independence and excellence. TENILLE is a world-class talent, coupled with a phenomenal team we have built together. We are so excited for what the future will bring for all of us."

DREAMCATCHER will continue its partnership with GIRLILLA MARKETING for digital marketing of ARTS, along with publicists CRAIG CAMPBELL and JILL FRITZO.

