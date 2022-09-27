Jon Vlassopulos (Photo; LinkedIn)

Music streamer NAPSTER has hired former ROBLOX Global Head Of Music JON VLASSOPULOS as its CEO.

At the same time, the company announced a new funding round with participation from existing investors and new backers including HIVEMIND, ALGORAND, SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL, and more, aimed to speed up NAPSTER's WEB3 initiatives.

BREVAN HOWARD DIGITAL, ARRINGTON CAPITAL and RSE VENTURES are also investors in the company.

The company is also launching NAPSTER VENTURES which "will focus on fostering, investing in, and acquiring the best WEB3 music startups."

ALGORAND, in partnership with NAPSTER, is also launching an artist development fund, which according to a press release is “designed to help artists navigate and be successful in WEB3”.

NAPSTER was acquired in MAY by HIVEMIND and ALGORAND, which announced plans to “revolutionize the music industry by bringing blockchain and WEB3 to artists and fans."

Music industry veteran EMMY LOVELL was named interim CEO at the time.

NAPSTER had been acquired before that, in APRIL 2021, by UK virtual reality company MELODYVR.

VLASSOPULOS first joined ROBLOX as VP/Global Head Of Music in 2019, exiting this past APRIL.

NAPSTER says that the veteran exec is credited with “bringing artists into the metaverse via interactive, immersive, and hyper-social experiences” on ROBLOX.

Said HIVEMIND founder/managing partner MATT ZHANG, “We are excited for NAPSTER to be a central player in the music WEB3 ecosystem.

“We look forward to rallying all the amazing innovation that has happened to date so we can all collectively drive mainstream adoption of WEB3 technology for the music industry.”

Commented ALGORAND CEO W. SEAN FORD: “In our early discussions with JON, we quickly realized his vision of building a fresh, new, and social online music service centered around connecting artists and fans in new ways, and leveraging WEB3 technology, aligns perfectly with where we see NAPSTER heading.

“We believe NAPSTER is the perfect brand and platform to lead the next generation of the music industry that goes beyond streaming or avatar-driven virtual concerts.

“JON’s strong connectivity with the music industry and vast experience will give us the necessary leadership to make this a reality.”

Added VLASSOPULOS, “It’s an honor to take on this role and I am thrilled to lead a company with such a rich history in the music industry.

“With the advent of WEB3 technology, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to connect artists and fans in new, innovative ways while also making the fan experience more fun and social and creating new revenue streams for artists.

“I have spent the last three years working hard to establish new, creative, and commercial opportunities for artists in the metaverse and I am looking forward to working alongside the amazing Napster team, our current and future partners, labels, artists, publishers, brands, and startups to bring mainstream fans to WEB3.”

After starting his career as a DJ, VLASSOPULOS then worked for BMG and BERTELSMANN in HONG KONG, TOKYO and NEW YORK in the late '90s where he was instrumental in many of the company’s early digital initiatives.

He also worked at firms such as AT&T WIRELESS, ENDEMOL, and mobile entertainment marketing and advertising agency SKYROCKIT.

