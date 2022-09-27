Hurricane Ian Prepares To Make Landfall

Leaving a path of destruction over CUBA, particularly the WESTERN end, HURRICANE IAN is poised to wreak havoc with high winds, torrential rains, and life-threatening storm surges as the path now shifts and moves SOUTH and EAST as it makes its way up the GULF OF MEXICO.

IAN is now forecast to make landfall in the CHARLOTTE HARBOR area instead of TAMPA BAY as originally forecast. As it moves forward IAN will strengthen to a Category 4 storm with winds at 140 mph or more. For reference, a Cat 5 storm can generate winds of 157 mph or more.

The winds in the FLORIDA KEYS were gusting last night at 60-70+ mph with heavy rain and downed trees and sporadic power outages. Over 2.5 million people are in evacuation areas and roads are clogged, and gas is in short supply. Over 30,000 workers from FLORIDA and 20+ surrounding states are standing by to help repair power outages.

The storm has already caused Country superstar LUKE BRYAN to postpone three FLORIDA shows, citing "an abundance of caution for our fans, the artist and our community." The shows, set for ESTERO, WEST PALM BEACH and TAMPA, have all been moved to new dates in early NOVEMBER.

Tampa Bay Catches Somewhat Of A Break

The storm surge at CHARLOTTE HARBOR now calls for 8-12ft while TAMPA BAY which was set to experience a storm surge of 5-10 feet has been downgraded to 4-6 feet with the shift in direction.

IAN is expected to move slowly on its path across the state at a very slow pace of 3-5 mph and will leave 10-20 inches or more of rain along its path.

Flooding potential from TAMPA heading EAST toward ORLANDO and NORTH to just below JACKSONVILLE is now set as at least a 70% chance.

ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station's coverage plans

Cox Media Group Is In Full-Info Mode

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN told ALL ACCESS, “We’re monitoring IAN closely and are covering the storm at our radio stations in TAMPA, ORLANDO, and JACKSONVILLE. CMG/TAMPA seems to be closest to IAN’s path and our content and engineering teams are doing great work to make sure we are informing our listeners multiple times per hour of evacuations and hurricane warnings that have been issued. Ensuring that critical public safety information is delivered to our audiences in the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. It’s why we do what we do.

“We have shifted into fulltime information mode with N/T WHPT (THE BONE)/TAMPA in storm coverage mode and is airing updates from WTVT-TV (FOX 13).

“After IAN hits, the path puts a lot of rain and possible tornado warnings into TAMPA, ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE. Our content and engineering teams in those markets are also working around the clock to ensure that our audiences have the critical information that they need. We also have great CMG TV partners to work with in ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE for even more information as it’s needed.”

EAGAN added, “Above all, we always want to ensure our employees and their families are safe this week. We’re monitoring IAN 24/7 to ensure our teams have the most updated information so they can safely do what they do best.”

Beasley Is On Full Alert

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL shared with ALL ACCESS the company’s extensive Hurricane Readiness Plan for FLORIDA to cover this dangerous storm, HURRICANE IAN.

Their stations in FT. MYERS, closest to the largest storm surge and in TAMPA are now in full information mode with wall-to-wall coverage with NBC-2 and WFTS ABC Action News, respectively.

“BEASLEY engineers will be on standby ready to keep us on the air. Our generators are in working condition -- full of diesel and battery backups are fully functional.

“We have our traffic department ready to manage catastrophe orders. We will have our DJs back in studio one hour after the storm passes (if they can safely make it in) ready to inform the community of any issues, dangers, supplies, and pertinent information.”

Tying into Social Media as well as broadcast radio and TV, RAPHAEL added, “BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE and his team are working closely with STEVE NEWBERRY and the entire Quu team to make sure important safety and preparedness messaging is up and running via the stations on the dashboard for drivers. In addition, our corporate digital content team is busy working around the clock with our Digital Program Directors in the markets to develop custom content for the individual markets as well as have links featuring important information available for listeners to be able to access.

“We will continue to monitor the storm developments to ensure everyone is safe- both in our markets and at the company’s corporate office in NAPLES. Back-up generators are all set and ready to go at the company’s headquarters.

Our corporate IT team is working closely with our markets and corporate office to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly and are prepared for anything could happen as a result of the hurricane.

iHeartMedia/Tampa Gets A Slight Reprieve

With the storm surge now not as strong as originally forecast, longtime iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK and his team have been through a lot of serious storms and are still not taking HURRICANE IAN lightly.

CHUCK told ALL ACCESS, “We are prepared. Currently reminding listeners to get their Hurricane Kits together and prep in case as the storm will still cause damage in TAMPA BAY.

“On air we have increased the number of weather reports via our team of experts at NEWS RADIO WFLA and TV partner WFLA-TV to fulltime coverage.”

CHUCK added, “We are live and local on WFLA and that coverage has been rolled out to all of our sister stations in TAMPA and nearby SARASOTA. This will be a dangerous and historic storm.

“Most of our talent have the ability to work remotely from home, thanks to COVID, so all of our morning shows will be in and all others will be shifted to safe places for the duration of the storm. We have two hurricane bunkers, and they are both stocked with fresh provisions for as many of our staff as needs be.”

We are hopeful that our ALL ACCESS readers in the path of IAN will be safe during this potentially historic and highly dangerous storm.

If you have HURRICANE IAN coverage plans to share about how you are covering this storm or how the storm is affecting you and your communities, ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station's information.

