Former TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WXNY (LA X 96.3 FM)/NEW YORK morning host LUIS JIMENÉZ is returning to the station for a weekend show. "EL SHOW DE LUIS JIMENÉZ" will air SATURDAYS 11a-3p (ET) beginning OCTOBER 1st; JIMENEZ will be accompanied by PAULINA GABRIELA JACOME “TAKASHI”, NOEL HERNANDEZ a/k/a BOCA SHULA, and ANEUDI ROSADO a/k/a DJ CHUCKY.

JIMENÉZ, who has also hosted at WSKQ (MEGA 97.9 FM) and WPAT (AMOR 93.1FM)/NEW YORK and in syndication, said, “I am perhaps the only person that feels confined in a giant open field. Put me in the confines of a radio studio and that is where freedom lives for me. I am ready to fly.”

LA X 96.3 Dir./Content ARNULFO RAMIREZ added, “LUIS JIMENÉZ is a trailblazer in NEW YORK radio and Hispanics of all backgrounds love his witty personality. His unique humor, distinctive content is what listeners have been anticipating.”

