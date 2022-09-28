Cornish

ANDERSON MALL Marketing Dir. ANASTASIA CORNISH has been named Promotions Dir. at SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC.

“We are excited to welcome ANASTASIA to the team,” said VP/Events and Promotions JUSTIN RAGLAND. “Her marketing experience will serve us well and her many relationships and passion for the people of the UPSTATE is unparalleled.”

“I grew up with stations like 107.3 JAMZ and HOT 98.1. and am very blessed to have the opportunity to return this industry,” said CORNISH. “I look forward to being a part of this company’s legacy and creating new and exciting opportunities for our stations and community.”

The cluster includes R&B WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ), Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.1), '80s WJMZ-HD3-W258CB (AWESOME 99.5), and Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X98.5)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG.

