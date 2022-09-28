New Signings

NASHVILLE-based JODY WILLIAMS SONGS has signed ANDY AUSTIN and HARPER O'NEAL to publishing deals, and TRENT DABBS as a writer management client.

AUSTIN has been writing and performing in NASHVILLE since 2018, and is a member of a trio with DAN ALLEY AND SAM BANKS. O'NEAL, a NASHVILLE songwriter, will release the first single from her forthcoming EP this fall.

DOBBS is a writer/producer whose songs can be found everywhere from KACEY MUSGRAVES' "Golden Hour" album to hundreds of television and movie syncs.

“As songwriters, ANDY, HARPER and TRENT occupy completely different lanes and bring exciting opportunities to our company. We are fortunate to be working with them,” said Sr. Dir./Creative NINA JENKINS FISHER.

« see more Net News