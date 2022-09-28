Paul Rotella (Photo: NJBA Facebook)

The Longtime President/CEO of the NEW JERSEY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, PAUL ROTELLA announced he is stepping aside after 14 years, saying he is “entering the next phase in my career to entertain new opportunities in communications and media.”

In a statement, ROTELLA said, “Since 2008, I have been privileged to serve the broadcast industry by helping the NJBA meet fiscal and industry-wide challenges. My lobbying efforts on behalf of the industry, and the production of our informative and exciting annual conferences, have been particularly gratifying aspects of my work on behalf of our nationally acclaimed Association. I am especially grateful for the wonderful friendships that this experience has provided me and for the superb colleagues I have been fortunate enough to call friends. Most of all, I am blessed with the best family anyone could ask for, and I am particularly grateful for their unselfish contributions to my success, and to the success of the NJBA.”

No successor has been named.

