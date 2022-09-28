James

NATHAN JAMES is joining DICK BROADCASTING-SAVANNAH as PD/PM driver at Country WUBB (NEW COUNTRY BOB 106.9), as well as Marketing Dir. for the entire cluster, which also includes Top 40 WGCO (HOT 98.3), Rhythmic AC WXYY (G100), Active Rock WFXH (ROCK 106), Classic Hits WRWN (REWIND 107.9) and Regional Mexican WHHW (LA PANTERA 106.1).

JAMES arrives from SUMMITMEDIA RICHMOND, where he was Dir./Marketing, Promotions, Events and Digital. He will begin his new duties on OCTOBER 3rd. Current WUBB PD JAKE THOMPSON remains with the cluster as Production Dir. and WUBB midday host.

“NATHAN brings a creative perspective to everything he does," said Market Mgr. AARON WILBORN. "His passion will allow BOB 106.9 to flourish and take on a more dominating position in the market. I couldn’t be more excited about NATHAN being part of our already talented team.”

“I am excited to join DICK BROADCASTING and the SAVANNAH brands," said JAMES. "Together we will grow ratings and revenue, and connect the WUBB brand in the community with a company that has a strong local footprint on-air and digitally.”

“NATHAN is the rare triple threat; programming acumen, promotional creativity and great content on-air and socially. I’m excited to welcome him to the SAVANNAH team," said OM MATT DERRICK.

« see more Net News