Satire

Veteran radio and television producer CORNY KOEHL has launched a weekly short-form political satire podcast lampooning conservative pundits.

On "THORN IN THE U.S.A.," commentary from fictional host "Margaret Penelope Taylor" parodies conservative media figures, from her fandom for Rep. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN (R-GA) and VLADIMIR PUTIN to her sexual fantasies about TUCKER CARLSON. The show debuted in JULY

KOEHL said, “Political comedy from the likes of SAMANTHA BEE, TREVOR NOAH and STEPHEN COLBERT has elevated discourse by exposing the MAGA hypocrisy and lies. THORN IN THE USA is our effort to enlighten, inform and entertain people, encouraging them to vote in NOVEMBER.”

The former production executive at OPRAH WINFREY's HARPO RADIO and OWN, ABC RADIO NETWORKS, and PREMIERE NETWORKS has produced and hosted other political podcasts, including "RUN LIKE A GIRL" and "DEAR GOVERNOR."

« see more Net News