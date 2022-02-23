Walkin' in Nashville

Consultant BUZZ KNIGHT's "TAKIN' A WALK" podcast is spinning off a NASHVILLE-based podcast next year.

COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH consultant and ALL ACCESS CONSULTANT TIPS columnist JOHN SHOMBY is working on securing talent for the NASHVILLE edition of the podcast, which features conversations with interesting and creative people in and around the radio industry recorded during a walk. Reach SHOMBY at jshomby@countrysradiocoach.com.

