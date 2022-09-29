Tyminski

DAN TYMINSKI, the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner, INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION (IBMA), and CMA Award-winning multiplatinum artist, has signed a recording contract with NASHVILLE and MUSCLE SHOALS, AL-based 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT.

He is set to release his first single with the label this fall, "Hey Brother," originally recorded by SWEDISH DJ AVICII. TYMINSKI is currently on tour with THE DAN TYMINSKI BAND, and will co-host the 33rd IBMA awards show with RONNIE BOWMAN TONIGHT(9/29) in RALEIGH.

"[8 TRACK Pres.] NOAH GORDON's roots in Bluegrass, and his passion for music, have me excited to be working with him and his team," said TYMINSKI.

“DAN's musicianship and unrivaled artistry speaks for itself,” said GORDON. “He is carrying on the tradition of those legendary Bluegrass and Americana acts that have paved the way, and he continues to bridge the gap for the next generation.”

TYMINSKI is touring in support of his EP celebrating the legacy of fellow Bluegrass artist TONY RICE, who passed away in DECEMBER 2020. The show is titled "One More Before You Go, A Tribute To TONY RICE."

Look for a new album from TYMINSKI in early 2023.

