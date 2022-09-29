New Deal

WARNER MUSIC GROUP partners with OPENSEA to extend fan communities in Web3 for WMG artists. The deal provides WMG artists early access to OPENSEA’s new drops product, along with improved discoverability, personalized storytelling on customized landing pages. In addition, WMG artists will get their own dedicated drop page to host limited-edition projects to open new opportunities for fans to engage with music and artists.

"Fundamental to music’s DNA, is community – its artists and fans coming together to celebrate the music that they love," said WMG Chief Digital Officer & EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA. "Our collaboration with OPENSEA helps to facilitate these communities by unlocking Web3 tools and resources to build opportunities for artists to establish deeper engagement, access, and ownership."

OPENSEA VP/Product SHIVA RAJARAMAN said, “For artists and musicians, NFTs represent a new creative medium and a mechanism to build community, engage directly with fans, and express themselves across borders and languages. As a massive music fan myself, I’m thrilled to work with a partner who understands the significance of this technology, and wants to use it for good – to empower artists to own their fan connections directly. We’re excited to provide the support and infrastructure to help welcome the WARNER family of artists into the exciting NFT ecosystem."

