Shoes For Those In Need

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit SOLES4SOULS has partnered with the musical group SIX ONE FIVE COLLECTIVE to provide shoes for people in need.

The MUSIC CITY-based SIX ONE FIVE COLLECTIVE's members, SARAH DARLING, MICHAEL LOGAN and NICOLE WITT, will have collection boxes at upcoming shows where fans can donate gently used shoes or scan a QR CODE to make a monetary donation.

"When NICOLE approached us with this idea, we were ecstatic,” said SOLES4SOULS VP/Pres. Marketing and Communications JAMIE ELLIS. "SOLES4SOULS is headquartered in NASHVILLE, so it was a natural fit to collaborate with NASHVILLE artists in the SIX ONE FIVE COLLECTIVE. I’m excited about merging two of the things that NASHVILLE is best at: music and serving others.”

