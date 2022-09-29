New Deal

WAHOO MUSIC announces it has acquired 50% ownership of music publishing and recorded music rights of ORO SOLIDO. The new formed music investment group headed by PAUL TARNOPOL and JAMAR CHESA deal is with RAUL ACOSTA, who acquired the rights in 2016 from PLATANO RECORDS, the label that originally released the merengue group's recordings. The catalog includes 10 studio albums, four live albums, and three "Best Of" compilations.

Also announced in the acquisition are the group’s future "Greatest Hits," live and/or acoustic albums plus SOUND EXCHANGE and neighboring rights royalties for every album in the catalog.

WAHOO MUSIC President JAMAR CHESS said, “ORO SOLIDO is a household name in Latin music. Their merengues are among some of the most recognizable and popular songs in the Latin songbook. We’re honored RAUL has chosen us to caretake and promote his truly iconic body of work."

“We see tremendous growth opportunity in Latin music and look forward to using our expertise to accelerate that growth for RAUL and our partners in WAHOO MUSIC Fund One, added WAHOO MUSIC CEO PAUL TARNOPOL. "A lot of credit goes to HENRY ROOT, MICHAEL OLSEN, and DANIEL REGAN of SMITH ENTERTAINMENT LAW GROUP, MARK SOLOMON of KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN who represented WAHOO in this transaction - and DAVID INNES, RODRIGO NIETO-GALVIS, and MARY MARQUEZ at CITY NATIONAL BANK, who made the financing of this acquisition possible."

