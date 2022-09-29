Jackson

CMT will honor Country star ALAN JACKSON with its 2022 "CMT Artist Of A Lifetime" award. The honor will be presented at this year's "CMT Artists Of The Year" special, premiering on the network OCTOBER 14th at 8p (CT).

JACKSON will join the ranks of previous "Artist Of A Lifetime" winners, including RANDY TRAVIS (2021), REBA McENTIRE (2019), LORETTA LYNN (2018), SHANIA TWAIN (2016), KENNY ROGERS (2015) and MERLE HAGGARD (2014).

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor,” said JACKSON. “I’m very proud.”

JACKSON, a member of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, has 35 #1 hits to his credit and nearly 60 million records sold worldwide.

The 2022 "CMT Artists Of The Year," to be held at NASHVILLE'S SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, will also salute previously announced honorees CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS and WALKER HAYES (NET NEWS 9/21). The 90-minute special will include never before seen performances, special guests and additional honorees.

