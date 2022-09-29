Phil Collins (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

CONCORD has acquired the publishing and recorded music catalogs of TONY BANKS, PHIL COLLINS and MIKE RUTHERFORD, along with their band GENESIS, according to several reports, including MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, which quotes the WALL STREET JOURNAL at valuing the deal at "over $300 million."

CONCORD recently purchased the assets of HITCO ENTERTGAINMENT and AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND-based publisher NATIVE TONGUE. Among its other acquisitions are a majority stake in PULSE MUSIC GROUP, the IMAGINE DRAGONS publishing catalog and DOWNTOWN's copyright portfolio.

CONCORD is also reportedly in the running for the PINK FLOYD catalog.

CONCORD called the "combined music catalogs of GENESIS and these three artists some of the most commercially successful of all time."

Combined record sales of the group and individual solo albums, along with live discs, movie soundtracks and box sets, are in excess of 250 million copies globally, including "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway," "Sussudio," "Against All Odds," "All I Need Is A Miracle," "In The Air Tonight," "I Can’t Dance," "That’s All," "Land Of Confusion," "The Living Years" and "Invisible Touch," among others.

Neither PETER GABRIEL nor STEVE HACKETT, who contributed to early GENESIS albums, are part of the deal.

TONY SMITH, founder of TSPM and long-time manager of GENESIS and their individual members and solo projects: “This is a catalog of music that we are all extremely proud of and it means a great deal to many fans.

“CONCORD is one of the global leaders in music with whom we have been working for many years on the publishing side which we are extending to the whole recording catalog together with publishing.

“We have been impressed by their good judgment and sensibilities as to the wishes of the artists and we are confident that alongside the respective continued relationships with record labels WARNER MUSIC and BMG, we leave the future ownership of the catalog in their capable hands, safe in the knowledge that the heritage will be protected.”

Added CONCORD President BOB VALENTINE, “The songs of TONY, PHIL and MIKE have been the soundtrack to many people’s most important life moments.

“Everyone at CONCORD feels the weight of the cultural significance of this remarkable collection of works, and we will strive to ensure that current and future generations of music listeners continue to hear and enjoy them.”

