HURRICANE IAN is on the move again and regrouping and has now regained Cat 1 Hurricane strength in the ATLANTIC OCEAN. HURRICANE IAN, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is located about 200 miles SOUTH of CHARLESTON, SC, as of this report and is moving toward the NORTH-NORTHEAST at 10 mph causing heavy winds along the GEORGIA and SOUTH CAROLINA coastlines.

CNN reports, “On the forecast track, IAN will approach the coast of SOUTH CAROLINA on FRIDAY. The center will move farther inland across the CAROLINAS into FRIDAY night and SATURDAY.”

Statewide in FLORIDA, it’s estimated that more than 2.3 million customers are still now without power. There is a lot of ongoing flooding in FT. MYERS and the surrounding vicinity with many homes, and businesses destroyed by the punishing winds and flooding.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK reported that all of his TAMPA stations remained on the air: “We are all good in TAMPA BAY. Unfortunately, our friends to the SOUTH aren’t as lucky. Really awful video coming from the FT. MYERS, PUNTA GORDA area.”

We have been in long-form coverage on WFLA since 5a TUESDAY (9/27).

WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA joined that coverage at 8p TUESDAY night.

All other iHEART/TAMPA BAY and SARASOTA stations joined the coverage by 7a (9/28).

“From 5a TUESDAY to 6p THURSDAY we will have logged 76 hours of uninterrupted radio-specific coverage. We have a dedicated broadcast team formed from personalities across our TAMPA stations along with the 24/7 News Team spread across the state. We are providing a radio-specific broadcast around the clock, utilizing experts from a local TV affiliate as well as the WEATHER CHANNEL. We don’t plan to stop until this is all behind us.

"We pulled our TAMPA music stations out of long form coverage at NOON (ET) today, but are still airing new reports several times per hour to keep people updated."

Over 2.5 million people are in evacuation areas and roads are clogged, and gas is in short supply. Over 30,000 workers from FLORIDA and 20+ surrounding states are standing by to help repair widespread power outages.

Storm Surge Levels (photo: NOAA)

The storm has already caused Country superstar LUKE BRYAN to postpone three FLORIDA shows, citing "an abundance of caution for our fans, the artists and our community." The shows, set for ESTERO, WEST PALM BEACH and TAMPA, have all been moved to new dates in early NOVEMBER. Simlarly, the hurricane's projected path caused JASON ALDEAN to move a show planned for SAVANNAH, GA's ENMARKET ARENA on SATURDAY (10/1) to a new date in OCTOBER.

Florida is our second home and we have lots of friends and family down there. We hate seeing the devastation done by this storm and we are thinking about everybody who is dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian. Stay strong Florida! #hurricanessuck pic.twitter.com/WNfIFyoQLW — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 29, 2022

We are hopeful that our ALL ACCESS readers in the path of IAN will be safe during this potentially historic and highly dangerous storm.

ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station’s coverage plans so report your information, right here.

Beasley In Recovery Mode

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL shared with ALL ACCESS a lot of updated news:

Ft. Myers/Naples- AJ Lurie Update:

6a-10a TODAY: BUDMAN and MARIJA broadcasting on all stations

10a-2p TODAY: Shemon and Sheppard broadcasting on all stations

2p-6p TODAY: STAN & HANEY all stations

6p-8p: GINA BIRCH all stations

Tampa/Steve Triplett

Our AM shows were live as of YESTERDAY. Some were running long with extended coverage (MJ is still on, QYK is simulcasting ABC). After the live shows sign off, we're returning to music programming in afternoon.

The tower at FT. LONESOME with WLLD is inaccessible due to downed trees, debris, and an overflowing creek. It is without power but still running on generator. We have an engineer out there now waiting on crews to clear a path so he can get to the site. We'll most likely need to shut down the generator at the site and transfer to the backup site for WLLD (SAN MARTIN).

Our AM site is also without power and on generator. We have fuel orders in to replenish the fuel supply

Our building in NAPLES is closed through FRIDAY to all but essential employees (talent, engineering, IT). Employees who are able to work are doing so remotely until MONDAY at the earliest.

Some employees remain without power and dealing with clean up at home. We have enough people available and online however to maintain operation. We are in contact with storm-related businesses and are assisting them with campaigns.

Beasley Media Group Community Of Caring Radiothon

BEASLEY stations will be running a 2-hour radiothon during morning drive from 8a -10am on MONDAY, (10/3) across our company’s markets. Our TAMPA stations will be running the radiothon TODAY (9/30). Donations to the RED CROSS made through the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP micro site (accessible through any BEASLEY station site), will help those impacted people in SOUTHWEST FLORIDA affected by HURRICANE IAN.

In addition, BMG is partnering with WATERMAN BROADCASTING’s NBC-2 and ABC-7 News/FT. MYERS-NAPLES to encourage listeners and viewers to support the RED CROSS relief efforts in the community.

We are hopeful that our ALL ACCESS readers in the path of IAN will be safe during this potentially historic and highly dangerous storm.

If you have HURRICANE IAN coverage plans to share regarding how you are covering this or how the storm is affecting you and your communities, ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station’s information. Just click right here.

« see more Net News