Jingle Ball 2022 Is On!

iHEARTMEDIA celebrates the holiday season across the nation with its annual iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR 2022, presented by CAPITAL ONE.

This yearly music event captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHEARTRADIO APP with performances by this year’s biggest artists including: DUA LIPA, LIZZO, JACK HARLOW, SAM SMITH, PITBULL, CHARLIE PUTH, BACKSTREET BOYS, BLACK EYED PEAS, DEMI LOVATO, THE KID LAROI, KHALID, TATE MCRAE, LEWIS CAPALDI, and more with stops in DALLAS/FT. WORTH; LOS ANGELES; CHICAGO; DETROIT; NEW YORK; BOSTON; PHILADELPHIA; WASHINGTON, D.C.; ATLANTA; TAMPA and MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE.

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN noted, “Every year our iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements. We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

President/Entertainment Enterprises for iHEARTMEDIA JOHN SYKES added, “This is the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on THE CW NETWORK.”

For the eighth straight year, CAPITAL ONE will be the national presenting partner of the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR. CAPITAL ONE cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL CAPITAL ONE CARDHOLDER PRE-SALE begins TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 at 10a local time and runs through THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 at 10a local time. Pre-sale info & tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 at 12p local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Here is the full station/market lineup, for JINGLE BALL 2022:

KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS/FT. WORTH) is ready to kick off the JINGLE BALL TOUR with the first show on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, at 7:30p (CT) at DICKIES ARENA. This lineup is featuring JACK HARLOW, BLACK EYED PEAS, KHALID, LAUV, AVA MAX, LEWIS CAPALDI, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

KIIS (KISS-FM)/LOS ANGELES’ JINGLE BALL is rolling on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd at 7:30p (PT) at THE KIA FORUM. The lineup is big with: DUA LIPA, JACK HARLOW, PITBULL, KHALID, BEBE REXHA, LEWIS CAPALDI, AVA MAX, DOVE CAMERON, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO has its JINGLE BALL 2022 concert all lined up for MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 7p (CT) at ALLSTATE ARENA. Ticket holders will see big talent like JACK HARLOW, PITBULL, KHALID, MACKLEMORE, LAUV, TATE MCRAE, AVA MAX, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

WQKI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT’s JINGLE BALL 2022 is set to kickoff on TUESDAY DECEMBER 6th at 7:30p (ET) at LITTLE CAESAR’s ARENA with a solid lineup of stars featuring THE KID LAROI, AJR, BACKSTREET BOYS, KHALID, MACKLEMORE, TATE MCRAE, AVA MAX, NICKY YOURE, JAX and ARMANI WHITE.

WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK will do that JINGLE BALL 2022 thing on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th at 7p ET) at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN with this star-studded lineup: DUA LIPA, LIZZO, CHARLIE PUTH, BACKSTREET BOYS, THE KID LAROI, AJR, DEMI LOVATO, LAUV, AVA MAX, DOVE CAMERON and JAX.

Z100’s JINGLE BALL 2022 will air as a television special on THE CW NETWORK on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 at 8p (ET/PT) and the CW NETWORK will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and THE CW APP.

And, for the first time ever, the iconic “Z100 JINGLE BALL” will make its debut on the biggest screen with an exclusive IMAX Live presentation in IMAX theatres nationwide. The partnership marks a large milestone as IMAX expands further into live and interactive experiences across its theatres. Additional information on locations and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON’s JINGLE BALL is back, and with a star-studded lineup of artists who will be taking over the stage at TD GARDEN on DECEMBER 11. The lineup features JACK HARLOW, BACKSTREET BOYS, DEMI LOVATO, THE KID LAROI, LAUV, TATE MCRAE, DOVE CAMERON, JAX, and NICKY YOURE.

WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA’s JINGLE BALL 2022 will take place on MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 at 7:30p. at THE WELLS FARGO CENTER. Q102 morning show host ELVIS DURAN officially announced the all-star performers for Q102 JINGLE BALL 2022 which will include big names like SAM SMITH, CHARLIE PUTH, AJR, KHALID, TATE MCRAE, LAUV, AVA MAX, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON on-air personalities JOHN, RILEY and ROSE from “Your Morning Show” along with ELIZABETHANY and NICK GOMEZ officially announced the lineup for HOT 99.5 JINGLE BALL 2022 TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 at 7:30p at CAPITAL ONE ARENA which will include strong performances by SAM SMITH, PITBULL, CHARLIE PUTH, KHALID, TATE MCRAE, LAUV, AVA MAX, NICKY YOURE and JAX.

WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA's JINGLE BALL 2022 will roll DECEMBER 15th at STATE FARM ARENA in ATLANTA, GA and here is the star-studded lineup: SAM SMITH, PITBULL, AJR, MACKLEMORE, KHALID, TATE MCRAE, LAUV, AVA MAX and NICKY YOURE.

WFLZ (93.3 FLZ)/TAMPA’s all set for JINGLE BALL 2022 on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 7p (ET) at the AMALIE ARENA. The show’s lineup will be announced at a later date.

And the final stop on the JINGLE BALL 2022 tour is at WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, set for SUNDAY DECEMBER 18th at 7p (ET) at FLA LIVE ARENA in FT. LAUDERDALE will be featuring the talents of CHARLIE PUTH, ANITTA, BACKSTREET BOYS, TATE MCRAE, BLACK EYED PEAS, BIG TIME RUSH, AVA MAX, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH and JAX.

For the ninth consecutive year, ten cities on the tour, LOS ANGELES; CHICAGO; DETROIT; NEW YORK; BOSTON; PHILADELPHIA; WASHINGTON, D.C.; ATLANTA; TAMPA and MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE will partner with the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

In addition, iHEARTRADIO’s 106.1 KISS FM's JINGLE BALL in DALLAS will work with the KIDD's KIDS program of the KRADDICK FOUNDATION, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to toward the benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

Executive Director & COO of the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, MEREDITH SEACREST LYNCH said, “THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION is honored to partner with the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR for its ninth year. With iHEART’s generous support, we can build more SEACREST STUDIOS in pediatric hospitals across the country, providing creative outlets where kids get to be stars. We are excited to be opening at COHEN CHILDREN’s MEDICAL CENTER in QUEENS, NY as well as LE BONHEUR CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS, TN in 2023.”

The iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR is produced by TOM POLEMAN, Chief Programming Officer for iHEARTMEDIA, and JOHN SYKES, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHEARTMEDIA.

