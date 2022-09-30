-
FOX Sports Radio’s LaVar Arrington Partners With John Brenkus & Brinx.TV
by Charese Frugé
September 30, 2022 at 9:44 AM (PT)
FOX SPORTS RADIO’s LAVAR ARRINGTON has partnered with creator and host of SPORT SCIENCE, JOHN BRENKUS, and his sports platform BRINX.TV. As part of the agreement, THE NIL HOUSE, hosted by BRENKUS and ROB VAKA will be the first joint property to be distributed by ARRINGTON’s UP ON GAME PRESENTS podcast feed and BRINX.TV.
THE NIL HOUSE launches MONDAY, OCTOBER 3rd, at 3p (ET)/12p (PT). Check out the trailer here.