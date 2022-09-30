It's International Podcast Day

Starting in 2014, SEPTEMBER 30th was recognized as NATIONAL PODCAST DAY - the celebration has since been rebranded as INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY.

The purpose of the day offers the opportunity to connect with fellow podcasters, podcast listeners, podcast enthusiasts, and leaders in the podcasting industry and draw attention to this rapidly growing and evolving form of entertainment and communication. You can spread the word by telling your friends, sharing podcasts and your social media feeds while using the hashtag #InternationalPodcastDay

Of course, ALL ACCESS is your source for all sorts of Podcast related news and columns and ideas (click here). And stay tuned for an exciting new development that’s just around the corner.

« see more Net News