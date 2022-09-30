-
Today Is International Podcast Day; Join The Celebration By Using #InternationalPodcastDay
by Tom Cunningham
September 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Starting in 2014, SEPTEMBER 30th was recognized as NATIONAL PODCAST DAY - the celebration has since been rebranded as INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY.
The purpose of the day offers the opportunity to connect with fellow podcasters, podcast listeners, podcast enthusiasts, and leaders in the podcasting industry and draw attention to this rapidly growing and evolving form of entertainment and communication. You can spread the word by telling your friends, sharing podcasts and your social media feeds while using the hashtag #InternationalPodcastDay
Of course, ALL ACCESS is your source for all sorts of Podcast related news and columns and ideas (click here). And stay tuned for an exciting new development that’s just around the corner.