The music industry is mourning the passing of JOE CHAMBERS, founder and CEO of THE MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE. According to the family, CHAMBERS died peacefully WEDNESDAY (10/28) in a NASHVILLE hospital.

"The museum was JOE's passion and joy," said museum officials on social media. "During his entire illness, he could not stop talking about how thankful he was for all those who visited the museum, watched the YOUTUBE channel or supported it in any way, He was so thankful to all of you."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. Plans for a celebration of CHAMBERS' life are forthcoming.

