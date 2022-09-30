After 35 years, longtime WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA “Radio Times” Host/Executive Producer MARTY MOSS-COANE announced she will be leaving the show that debuted in 1987 on NOVEMBER 18th.

MOSS-COANE told WHYY listeners, “I feel divided, and I knew I would, in part because I still love doing this show. But after 35 years, I know that I am tired. Also, in my 70s. I don’t mind admitting that. I’m at a point in my life and career where I just need to step back. I need to get off the merry-go-round of the daily grind of a daily show.”

MOSS-COANE will return in JANUARY to host a new, weekly one-hour show called “THE CONNECTION WITH MARTY MOSS-COANE.” She discusses her future in a video clip from WHYY here.

