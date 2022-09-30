Rice (Photo: Facebook)

DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here.

In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was thought to be headed back to WTVY from crosstown AC WOOF, announced on his FACEBOOK page this morning (9/30) that he has "rescinded my agreement to begin working with WTVY." SOMMERS left WTVY in 2020 after more than 12 years with the group.

