Jarrin (Photo: LA Dodgers)

JAIME JARRIN has been the SPANISH radio voice of the LOS ANGELES DODGERS since 1959, the second year the team was in LOS ANGELES after they moved west from BROOKLYN, and he will end his 64-year run at the end of the season and 2022 baseball postseason.

JARRIN, who broadcasts on the DODGERS SPANISH flagship station UNIVISION Spanish News-Talk KTNQ-A/LOS ANGELES, will be honored SATURDAY (10/1) in a pregame ceremony at DODGERS STADIUM that will include his broadcast partners PEPE YNIGUEZ, former DODGERS pitcher and broadcaster FERNANDO VALENZUELA, actor EDWARD JAMES OLMOS, and other dignitaries.

